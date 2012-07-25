NEW YORK, July 25 United Technologies Corp
reached a $3.46 billion deal to sell industrial
businesses of its Hamilton Sundstrand subsidiary to private
equity firms Carlyle Group LP and BC Partners Ltd, the
companies said on Wednesday.
United Tech Chief Executive Louis Chenevert put three units,
including the Hamilton Sundstrand industrial businesses, on the
block in an effort to fund the diversified U.S. manufacturer's
$16.5 billion takeover of Goodrich Corp.
Reuters reported on Monday that two buyout firms had teamed
up and were in advance discussions to buy the pump and
compressor businesses within Hamilton Sundstrand in a deal that
could be valued at around $3.5 billion.
Hamilton Sundstrand makes fluid control products and pumps
under the Milton Roy and Sundyne brands. It also manufacturers
air compressors under the Sullair brand.
Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets advised BC Partners
and Carlyle on the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval
and customary closing conditions. Citigroup, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, RBC
Capital Markets and UBS are providing debt financing.