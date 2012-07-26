* Carlyle, BC Partners buy United Tech's Hamilton units
* Deal to fund United Tech's largest ever acquisition
* United Tech announced Rocketdyne sale Monday
By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, July 25 United Technologies Corp
has agreed to sell industrial businesses of its Hamilton
Sundstrand subsidiary to Carlyle Group LP and BC Partners
Ltd for $3.46 billion, the companies said on Wednesday, a deal
that will help fund United Tech's largest-ever acquisition.
The transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth
quarter, underscores private equity's appetite for assets being
carved out of industrial conglomerates and the still-robust
financing markets for leveraged buyouts in the United States.
Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Tech put three units,
including the Hamilton Sundstrand industrial businesses, on the
auction block in an effort to fund its $16.5 billion takeover of
aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp.
Reuters reported on Monday that two buyout firms had teamed
up and were in advance discussions to buy the pump and
compressor businesses within Hamilton Sundstrand for about $3.5
billion.
Hamilton Sundstrand makes fluid control products and pumps
under the Milton Roy and Sundyne brands. It also manufacturers
air compressors under the Sullair brand.
Although Carlyle and BC Partners bid for the entire unit,
several industrial companies such as SPX Corp, Flowserve
Corp, Dover Corp, Atlas Copco AB, and
Gardner Denver, as well as private equity firm TPG
Capital LP, looked at buying separate parts of the business.
United Tech decided on a quicker and less risky sale by
keeping the business together.
Carlyle and BC Partners were attracted to the scale and low
capital expenditure requirements of the combined business and
see opportunities to invest in areas such as flow control,
rather than in operational improvement.
"Teaming up with Carlyle gives us more firepower on a
combined basis to invest in the business, both organically and
potentially through acquisitions, as appropriate," Mark
Fariborz, a partner at BC Partners, told Reuters.
On Monday, United Tech also reached a $550 million deal to
sell its Rocketdyne space unit to GenCorp Inc, a maker of
aerospace propulsion systems.
When United Tech unveiled plans to buy Goodrich last year,
it said it planned to issue $4.6 billion in new shares to
finance the deal. But shareholders opposed that and the
Hartford, Connecticut-based conglomerate has put assets on the
auction block to help pay for the deal.
Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets advised BC Partners
and Carlyle on the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval
and customary closing conditions. Citigroup, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, RBC
Capital Markets and UBS are providing debt financing.