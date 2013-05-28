WASHINGTON May 28 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, on Tuesday said it finalized a $1 billion deal with the Pentagon for a fifth batch of engines for the single-engine Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet.

The contracts covers 35 engines, including 32 to be installed in F-35 warplanes, and three spares, said Pratt spokesman Matthew Bates.

The company reached an initial agreement with the Pentagon on the fifth engine contract in early February.