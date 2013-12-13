FORT WORTH, Texas Dec 13 Engine maker Pratt &
Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said on
Friday that it expected to sign a partial agreement before the
end of the year to fund operations and maintenance of the next
batch of engines it is building for the Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jet.
Clifford Stone, director of F135 programs for Pratt, told
Reuters at a ceremony at Lockheed's headquarters that he
expected to wrap up negotiations on the "sustainment" of the
F135 engines that power the new fighter jet in coming weeks.
That would be followed by a deal for the production of the new
engines in the first half of 2014, Stone said.
Pratt is the sole supplier of F135 engines for all three
variants of the F-35 fighter jet.
Stone said the company and the Pentagon decided to decouple
the production and sustainment parts of the negotiations about
the seventh and eighth batches of engines to ensure the
continued ability of Pratt employees to work on engines after
the start of the new year.
Bennett Croswell, president of Pratt's military engines
business, told Reuters in September that the company expected to
drive down the cost of the F135 engines by at least 2.5 percent,
and perhaps more, in the next two contracts.
Croswell said Pratt expected to match or beat the 2.5
percent reduction that it achieved on 32 of the 38 engines in a
sixth production contract for $1 billion that it negotiated with
the Pentagon in August.
There are about 40 engines in each of the next two
production lots, according to the company.