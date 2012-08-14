* United Tech selling Goodrich power, engine assets
* Initial bids this week, management meetings next-sources
* Rival aerospace companies showing initial interest-sources
By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Aug 14 United Technologies Corp
has hired Citigroup Inc to sell some Goodrich
assets as a condition of winning regulatory approval for its
$16.5 billion takeover of Goodrich Corp, according to three
people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. industrial conglomerate closed its largest-ever
acquisition last month on condition that United Tech sell some
of Goodrich's power generation and small-engine control units
that generate about $250 million in annual revenue.
Those assets combined are expected to fetch more than $500
million and have attracted strong initial interest from rival
aerospace companies in the United States and Europe, two of the
people said.
United Tech is expected to receive initial bids for the
Goodrich assets this week and plans to begin management
presentations with potential buyers next week, they said.
United Tech did not have an immediate comment, while Citi
declined to comment.
The divestiture follows a string of other deals United Tech
has completed in recent months to help finance the Goodrich
takeover.
In July, United Tech agreed to sell the industrial pump and
compressor operations of its Hamilton Sundstrand arm to Carlyle
Group LP and BC Partners for $3.46 billion, and struck a
$550 million deal to sell its Rocketdyne space unit to GenCorp
Inc.
The purchase of Goodrich, a maker of landing gear and other
aircraft components, will build on United Tech's current Pratt &
Whitney jet engine and Hamilton Sundstrand aircraft electronics
arms, increasing the range of equipment it sells to top jet
makers Boeing Co and Airbus.