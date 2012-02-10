* Review to raise money to fund Goodrich purchase
* Goldman approached potential strategic, PE buyers -sources
* Flow, compressor units worth $3.5 bln, may sell in pieces
By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Industrial conglomerate
United Technologies Corp is reviewing the possibility of
selling its flow and compressor businesses that could fetch a
combined $3.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
A sale of these businesses, which are part of United Tech's
Hamilton Sundstrand unit, would help the company minimize the
amount of shares it needs to sell to fund its largest-ever
acquisition -- its planned purchase of Goodrich Corp for
$16.5 billion.
United Tech had initially planned to raise up to $4.6
billion in new shares to fund that deal.
The company has been adamant about not selling any more
stock than it has to for the Goodrich takeover and also intends
to keep its credit rating. United Tech currently has an "A"
credit rating from Standard & Poor's -- not top shelf, but
solidly investment-grade.
Last month, Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes said the
company could announce plans in March to sell some of its fire
and security unit's installation businesses to raise money.
Goldman Sachs Group, which is acting as United Tech's
financial adviser, has reached out to a number of potential
strategic buyers and private equity firms to gauge their
interest in buying the flow and compressor businesses, the
sources said.
These discussions are however at a preliminary stage, and
the company could eventually decide against selling these
businesses.
United Tech and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
United Tech's Hamilton Sundstrand unit makes fluid control
products and pumps under the Milton Roy and Sundyne brands. It
also manufactures air compressors under the Sullair brand.
The flow and compressor businesses could be broken up and
sold to different buyers, according to the sources.
The sources who are familiar with the industry said the
logical universe of buyers could include companies such as SPX
Corp, Flowserve Corp, Dover Corp, Weir
Group PLC, Sulzer AG, Pentair Inc and
Tyco International.
Atlas Copco AB, Gardner Denver Inc and
Engel could be the natural strategic buyers for the compressor
business, the sources said.
Several private equity firms are also potentially interested
in both businesses, the sources said.
United Tech's shares closed down 0.3 percent at $83.50 on
the New York Stock Exchange.