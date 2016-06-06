WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., June 6 United Technologies
Aerospace Systems expects compound annual revenue growth
to average 6 percent over the next five years, and is looking
for acquisitions in four key areas, a top executive said on
Monday.
The company is looking for acquisitions in avionics,
interiors, structures and hydraulics, UTC Aerospace Systems
President Dave Gitlin told a media briefing, noting those are
areas where UTC does not yet have a large presence. Any
acquisitions likely would boost revenue growth beyond the 6
percent expected from existing operations, he said.
