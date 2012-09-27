BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate liquidity and credit capacity of $1.06 billion as of june 2 versus $1.11 billion on june 1
Sept 27 United Technologies Corp's chief financial officer said he expects "solid" earnings growth next year despite a challenging economy and reaffirmed the company's 2012 earnings and sales forecasts.
The company expects to pay down $7 billion in debt over the next couple of months, said Greg Hayes also said on Thursday.
* Flex Pharma Inc - Christoph Westphal to step down as CEO and will continue as chair of board