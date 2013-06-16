PARIS, June 16 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, expects to reach agreement with the
Pentagon within the next 30 days on a contract for engines to
power a sixth batch of F-35 fighter jets, Pratt President David
Hess told Reuters.
Hess said negotiations were still under way with the U.S.
Defense Department but he expected the contract's final price to
reflect a further cost reduction of less than 10 percent,
continuing a trend seen in recent years.
"We're making progress there. We've gotten an offer from the
(Joint Program Office) and I expect we'll get that closed pretty
quickly ...certainly within 30 days," Hess told Reuters in an
interview ahead of the Paris air show.