WASHINGTON, June 3 The Pentagon is seeking $211
million from engine maker Pratt & Whitney for cost accounting
problems on contracts dating back to 2005, according to a report
released on Tuesday.
The report by Defense Department inspector general's office
was triggered by a complaint on the Pentagon's hotline that
alleged a 2006 settlement with Pratt, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, for cost accounting issues was about
$500 million less than required by procurement regulations.
The IG's office said it substantiated the tipster's claim
the settlement was not consistent with federal regulations, but
found no evidence top officials exerted pressure to settle for a
lower amount.
However, while investigating the earlier settlement, the
IG's office said it found problems with Defense Contracts
Management Agency's (DCMA) handling of Pratt's contracts, and
how the company accounts for collaboration agreements with
foreign suppliers, which could be driving costs higher.
It issued a "notice of concern" to DCMA in April 2013. In
March, the agency notified the IG's office that it had
investigated the matter and asked Pratt to repay $211 million.
Pratt has appealed the decision to the Armed Service Board
of Contract Appeals. No comment was immediately available from
the company, which is negotiating a large contract with the
Pentagon's F-35 program office.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan and other F-35
officials have raised concerns about Pratt's efforts to cut the
cost of the single F135 engine it builds for the F-35 fighter
jet.
Pratt insists it has been working diligently to drive down
the cost of the engines, and blames the lack of further
reductions on the Pentagon's decision to scale back production
of the new jets repeatedly in recent years.
It was not immediately clear which government contracts were
affected by the cost accounting issues.
