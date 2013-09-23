Sept 23 Industrial conglomerate United
Technologies Corp said on Monday it would combine its
elevator and climate segments as it seeks to capitalize on
urbanization trends in China and other emerging markets.
Geraud Darnis, a 30-year veteran of United Technologies,
will lead the new UTC Building & Industrial Systems business,
which combines Otis Elevator with UTC Climate, Controls &
Security, the company said.
The new building and industrials system business has 120,000
employees and $29 billion in annual sales. Its products include
Otis elevators and escalators; Carrier heating, air-conditioning
and refrigeration systems; and fire and security solutions from
brands such as Kidde and Chubb.
The new structure "better positions UTC to capture growth
opportunities as the powerful urbanization megatrend in emerging
markets continues," United Technologies Chief Executive Louis
Chenevert said in a statement.
Orders in China for Otis elevators rose 39 percent in the
second quarter, United Technologies reported in July, helped by
expansion of cities in the country's central and western
regions.
Darnis had been named president of the climate, control and
security business in September 2011.
The company had no immediate comment when asked whether
there would any job cuts due to combining the businesses.