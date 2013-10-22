Oct 22 United Technologies Corp, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, on Tuesday said its quarterly net profit increased slightly, helped by gains across most of its segments.

The diversified manufacturer also raised the low end of its full-year earnings outlook, but lowered its revenue forecast for the year.

The company, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Black Hawk helicopters, said third-quarter net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $1.57 per share, from $1.42 billion, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier, including discontinued operations.