PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 22 United Technologies Corp, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, on Tuesday said its quarterly net profit increased slightly, helped by gains across most of its segments.
The diversified manufacturer also raised the low end of its full-year earnings outlook, but lowered its revenue forecast for the year.
The company, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Black Hawk helicopters, said third-quarter net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $1.57 per share, from $1.42 billion, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier, including discontinued operations.
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, April 2 The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday.
* No meetings scheduled for buyers' club, but delegates watching