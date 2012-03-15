* Says lawsuit to prevent entry of generic for up to 30
months
* Says Sandoz's generic to infringe on 3 of its patents
March 15 United Therapeutics Corp
said it filed a lawsuit against Novartis AG's generic
unit Sandoz, alleging infringement of the U.S. biotechnology
company's patent on its pulmonary hypertension drug.
In January, Sandoz filed a marketing application with the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell a copycat version of
United Therapeutics' pulmonary hypertension drug Remodulin.
Since United Therapeutics has responded within 45 days of
the receipt of Sandoz's notice, the FDA will automatically stay
approval for the generic version for up to 30 months under the
Hatch-Waxman Act.
In the lawsuit, United Therapeutics alleged that Sandoz's
generic version of Remodulin will infringe three of its patents
on the drug.
United Therapeutics filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District
Court for the district of New Jersey.
United Therapeutics shares closed at $46.55 on Wednesday on
the Nasdaq.