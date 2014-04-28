JAKARTA, April 28 Indonesia's biggest heavy
equipment distributor, PT United Tractors Tbk, on
Monday reported a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.
The company posted net profit of 1.576 trillion rupiah
($136.28 million) for the three months ended March, compared
with 1.128 trillion rupiah a year earlier.
United Tractors, which is majority-owned by conglomerate PT
Astra International, provides equipment to the
plantation, construction and mining sectors in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy.
($1 = 11,564.5000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Matt Driskill)