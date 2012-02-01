* Says current trading in line with expectations
* Sees higher infrastructure renewals expenditure in H2
LONDON Feb 1 United Utilities,
Britain's largest listed water utility, said it was on track to
deliver to deliver a good underlying performance for the
full-year.
"In the first half of 2011/12, revenue increased by around 4
percent, compared with the first half of last year, and this
trend is continuing," the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
United Utilities added that infrastructure renewals
expenditure for the second-half would be higher than the
first-half, in line with its previous expectations.
In November, the company reported a dip in first-half profit
due to increased capital spending.
On Tuesday, industry regulator Ofwat said the average
household water and sewerage bill in England and Wales will rise
by 5.7 percent in 2012 as water companies gear up to invest as
much as 22 billion pounds ($34.7 billion) over the next five
years.
United Utilities said it was on course to meet its 2011/12
regulatory leakage target, and added water resource levels were
"robust", with reservoir stocks in excess of 90 percent.
Shares in United Utilities closed at 602 pence on Tuesday
valuing the business at just over 4 billion pounds.