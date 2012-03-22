* Sees FY sales rising between 3 and 4 percent

* Total FY regulatory capex expected to be up to 700 mln stg

* Remains on course to meet its regulatory outperformance targets

LONDON, March 22 United Utilities, Britain's largest listed water utility, said it was on track to report a good underlying performance for the full-year, with sales rising in line with market estimates.

The company said on Thursday underlying operating profit for the second half would be lower than the first six months of the year as previously expected, but added full-year sales would increase by between 3 and 4 percent.

"This increase is slightly below the allowed regulated price rise, principally reflecting the ongoing impact of customers switching to meters and lower commercial volumes in the second half of the year," it said in a statement.

Analysts currently expect the company to report 2012 revenue of 1.58 billion pounds ($2.50 billion), up 4 percent from 2011 levels, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

United Utilities also said total regulatory capital expenditure for the year would be about 700 million pounds.

Shares in the company closed at 610 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at about 4.2 billion pounds.