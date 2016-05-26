Ford to cut 10 pct of its salaried workforce in North America, Asia
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.
May 26 British water utility United Utilities Group Plc said its full-year underlying operating profit fell 9 percent, hurt by new regulatory price controls.
United Utilities, the largest of Britain's three publicly-listed water suppliers by market value, said underlying operating profit fell to 604.1 million pounds ($888.6 million) for the year to March 31 from 664.3 million pounds a year earlier.
The company, which supplies water across Cheshire, Lancashire and Cumbria, said revenue rose marginally to 1.73 billion pounds, helped by higher-than-expected volumes. ($1 = 0.6799 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
BOUAKE, Ivory Coast, May 17 Cocoa exporters resumed bean purchases in Ivory Coast's second port of San Pedro after it re-opened on Wednesday following a two-day closure caused by a mutiny in parts of the army, an exporter and a regulator official said.