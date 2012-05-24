* Underlying pretax profit 327 mln stg vs est 317.7 mln

LONDON, May 24 United Utilities, Britain's largest listed water utility, reported full-year profits above expectations, as the impact of price increases helped offset higher capital spending.

The company said on Thursday underlying pretax profit fell about 1 percent to 327 million pounds ($513.9 million), but was still above estimates of 317.7 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

While full-year regulatory capital investment rose 12 percent to 680 million pounds, regulated price increases helped push sales up 3 percent to 1.57 billion pounds, in line with consensus forecasts.

"Our business improvement initiatives are progressing well and we remain on track to meet our regulatory outperformance targets, with substantial financing outperformance already secured," the company said in a statement.

Shares in United Utilities closed at 620 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at about 4.2 billion pounds.