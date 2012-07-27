LONDON, July 27 United Utilities, Britain's largest listed water utility, said current trading was in line with its expectations to help it report a good underlying financial performance for 2012-13.

The company said on Friday revenue for the three months to June was higher, reflecting the regulated price increase for 2012/13, but that the increase was slightly lower than the price rise as customers sought to save water or switched to meters to save cash.

It also said it was confident of delivering its regulatory outperformance targets over the 2010-2015 regulatory period and added that total regulatory capital expenditure for the year would be about 700 million pounds.

"United Utilities is encouraged by its recent progress and will continue with its strong focus on operational performance and customer service," Chairman John McAdam said in a statement.

The group was giving a trading update for its first quarter (April-June) trading ahead of its annual general meeting.

Shares in the company closed at 701 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at about 4.73 billion pounds.