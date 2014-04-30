LONDON, April 30 Unite Group Plc

* Unconditional exchange of contracts to sell ocb joint venture portfolio for £174 million

* Strong reservations performance with 73% of rooms already let for 2014/2015 academic year (30 april 2013: 71%)

* Launch of a £40 million two year investment programme (unite share of investment £20 million) designed to strengthen group's brand

* Remain confident that profit performance for 2014 will be in line with management expectations