BRIEF-Southwest Georgia Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports record earnings per share for 2017 first quarter
LONDON, April 30 Unite Group Plc
* Unconditional exchange of contracts to sell ocb joint venture portfolio for £174 million
* Strong reservations performance with 73% of rooms already let for 2014/2015 academic year (30 april 2013: 71%)
* Launch of a £40 million two year investment programme (unite share of investment £20 million) designed to strengthen group's brand
* Remain confident that profit performance for 2014 will be in line with management expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)
* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports record earnings per share for 2017 first quarter
JUBA, April 25 South Sudan has secured $106 million from the World Bank and the African Development Bank, in part to pay for food imports as millions face starvation and to fund the construction of a road to trade partner Kenya, its finance minister said.