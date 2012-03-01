* Expects banks to accelerate sales of bad property loans
* Will eye acquisitions with financial partners
* FY adjusted, diluted NAV/shr up 8 pct to 318p
* Closure of UMS unit will make over 100 employees redundant
* Shares up 4.3 pct
LONDON, March 1 Britain's largest student
landlord Unite Group Plc said it expects Europe's banks
to sell 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) worth of student housing
assets in the next 12 to 18 months, as such banks come under
growing pressure to offload bad property debt.
Unite, which manages 40,000 student beds across Britain,
said it would look at buying some of these distressed assets
with partners, as most of its cash was tied up in its
development pipeline.
"Banks will become more proactive in forcing borrowers'
hands and forcing more sales ... by the middle of next year I'd
expect a lot of that to have already moved on," Chief Executive
Mark Allan said.
"It's certainly something we will look at actively with
other financial partners," he said, adding that distressed
assets make up a tenth of the UK's 11 billion pound student
accommodation market, most being outside London.
Only a small number of such distressed student housing
properties were sold in the past two years. However, Europe's
banks are facing mounting pressure to shrink their balance
sheets to meet capital adequacy rules.
In its full-year results, Unite said its adjusted, diluted
net asset value (NAV) per share rose 8 percent to 318 pence in
2011, driven by rental growth and redevelopment activity. It
expects to maintain rental growth of 3 to 4 percent in 2012, it
said.
The company also said it incurred a 21 million pound loss
from closing its loss-making manufacturing unit, Unite Modular
Solutions, which had about 110 employees. Over 100 will be made
redundant, Allan said.
Unite also reinstated its dividend of 1.75 pence per share
for the full year.
At 0842 GMT, shares in Unite were up 4.3 percent to 193
pence, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the broader index of
UK property stocks