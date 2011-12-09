MUMBAI Dec 9 Engineering, procurement and construction firm Unity Infraprojects expects to win a 2 billion to 2.5 billion rupee housing project in Sri Lanka in a month, a top official told Reuters.

"As far as Sri Lanka is concerned, we are expecting that to materialise in a month or so... We have already submitted the final bids and that result should come in a month's time," Chief Financial Officer Madhav Nadkarni told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

The residential project is to be built on contract basis, Nadkarni said, but declined to provide further details.

The company, which has also bid for similar projects in the island nation, is also reviewing various proposals in South Africa. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)