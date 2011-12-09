MUMBAI Dec 9 Engineering, procurement and
construction firm Unity Infraprojects expects to win a
2 billion to 2.5 billion rupee housing project in Sri Lanka in a
month, a top official told Reuters.
"As far as Sri Lanka is concerned, we are expecting that to
materialise in a month or so... We have already submitted the
final bids and that result should come in a month's time," Chief
Financial Officer Madhav Nadkarni told Reuters in an interview
on Friday.
The residential project is to be built on contract basis,
Nadkarni said, but declined to provide further details.
The company, which has also bid for similar projects in the
island nation, is also reviewing various proposals in South
Africa.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)