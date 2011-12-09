(Adds details, quotes, share price)
* Sees FY12 profit at 10-15 percent as interest cost impacts
* Sees FY12 revenue growth at 20-25 percent
* Expects net debt almost steady at 8.15 bln rupees by
Dec-end
By Rajesh Kurup
MUMBAI, Dec 9 Engineering, procurement and
construction (EPC) firm Unity Infraprojects expects to
win a 2 billion to 2.5 billion rupee housing project in Sri
Lanka in a month, a top official told Reuters.
"We have already submitted the final bids and that result
should come in a month's time," Chief Financial Officer Madhav
Nadkarni told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
The residential project--the company's first overseas--is to
be built on contract, Nadkarni said, but declined to provide
further details.
The company, which has also bid for similar projects in the
island nation, is also reviewing various proposals in South
Africa.
In June, Nadkarni had told Reuters the firm was scouting for
EPC contracts in the Middle East, South Africa and
Libya.
Indian infrastructure builders, including Larsen & Toubro
and Lanco Infratech, have been bidding for
overseas projects as they seek to diversify from the domestic
market that is beset by fierce competition and regulatory
uncertainty.
The Mumbai-based firm expects to be awarded in 30-45 days
projects worth 15.50 billion rupees, most of which are
government projects from Delhi and southern states of Andhra
Pradesh and Karnataka.
"These projects should have materialised three months back,
but unfortunately as the government was not acting on that, that
has been delayed."
Unity Infraprojects was the lowest bidder for projects worth
15.50 billion rupees and had been awaiting its awarding since
Aug.
INTEREST RATE BURDEN
The company sees revenue in FY12 growing 20-25 percent and
net profit 10-15 percent, as it expects pending orders to be
awarded during the financial year.
"The PAT (profit after tax) would have been much more, had
it not been impacted by interest costs," he said. In FY11, net
profit had risen about 12 percent.
In June, Nadkarni had said his firm targeted a 25 percent
topline and 20 percent bottomline growth in FY12. In FY11, it
posted a consolidated net profit of 960.37 million rupees on
income from operations of 17.72 billion rupees.
India's central bank raised interest rates in October for
the 13th time on expectations that persistently high inflation
will finally start easing in December.
The company expects to maintain net debt at present levels
of 8.15 billion rupees as of December-end.
At 2.25 p.m., shares of the company were 4.92 percent lower
at 28 rupees in a Mumbai market that was down 0.87 percent.
(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)