Dec 19 Engineering procurement and construction firm Unity Infraprojects Ltd said on Monday it received two orders worth 1.39 billion rupees.

It will construct an office building for the National Highways Authority of India in New Delhi for about 511 million rupees and a corporate office and residential complex in Mumbai for ECGC India Ltd worth 882 million rupees, it said in a statement.

The ECGC project is expected to be completed within 24 months, it added.

Ahead of the announcement, its shares, valued at $36.2 million, ended up 4.78 percent at 27.4 rupees in a weak Mumbai market, which ended down 0.72 percent. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)