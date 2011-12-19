Dec 19 Engineering procurement and
construction firm Unity Infraprojects Ltd said on
Monday it received two orders worth 1.39 billion rupees.
It will construct an office building for the National
Highways Authority of India in New Delhi for about 511 million
rupees and a corporate office and residential complex in Mumbai
for ECGC India Ltd worth 882 million rupees, it said in a
statement.
The ECGC project is expected to be completed within 24
months, it added.
Ahead of the announcement, its shares, valued at $36.2
million, ended up 4.78 percent at 27.4 rupees in a weak Mumbai
market, which ended down 0.72 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)