LAGOS Oct 3 Nigeria's Unity Bank said on Friday pretax profit for the first nine months of its financial year jumped to 12.01 billion naira ($73.13 million) from 1.20 billion naira in the same period last year.

Revenue also rose to 48.77 billion naira from 45.39 billion last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Mark Potter)