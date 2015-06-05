June 5 Temasek Holdings Pte, Singapore's
state-owned investment company, will invest up to $500 million
in Univar Inc, valuing North America's largest chemicals
distributor at around $6 billion, including debt, people
familiar with the matter said.
The investment, which will be of a comparable size to
Univar's upcoming initial public offering, underscores the
growth prospects of the $223 billion chemical distribution
market, as manufacturers outsource more of the work of
delivering their product to end-users.
Temasek has agreed to take a stake of more than 20 percent
in Univar, two of the people said. Temasek revealed it would
invest in Univar in a filing this week with the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission, but it disclosed no details.
Univar, whose IPO is expected to take place in the next few
weeks, was valued at around $4.2 billion when buyout firm
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) joined CVC Capital Partners
Ltd as an investor in the company in 2010.
The sources asked not to be identified because details of
the agreement between Temasek and Univar are not yet public.
Univar, CVC and CD&R declined to comment, while Temasek did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Univar operates a network of 800 distribution facilities
around the world, sourcing chemicals from more than 8,000
producers, such as Dow Chemical Company and
LyondellBasell Industries NV, and transferring them to
more than 110,000 customer locations in more than 150 countries,
including to companies such as Henkel & Co KGaA AG
and Kellogg Company.
The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company had net sales of
$10.4 billion in 2014, up from $10.3 billion in 2013, according
to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.It
had adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization of $641.7 million in 2014, up from $598.2 million
in 2013.
CVC took Univar private in 2007 for $2.1 billion. In 2010
CD&R acquired a 42.5 percent equity interest, leaving CVC with
an equal stake and the remainder owned by management.
In 2012, Univar appointed former water treatment products
company Ecolab Inc president Erik Fyrwald as its chief
executive.
Univar is only the latest chemical distributor to be taken
public by private equity firms. Buyout firm BC Partners took
Brenntag AG public in Germany in 2010, raising 747.5
million euros ($830.6 million).
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb)