Australia shares higher on metal prices; NZ falls
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
June 27 Univar Inc, the largest chemical distributor in North America, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday for an initial public offering of up to $100 million.
The company listed Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as the lead underwriters to the IPO. (bit.ly/1qQXzyH) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.
VANCOUVER, Jan 23 Teck Resources has held talks with fellow miner Anglo American Plc about sharing port infrastructure at their neighboring copper mines in Chile, Teck's chief executive officer said on Monday, arguing for more industry partnerships.