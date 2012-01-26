MANILA Jan 26 Japanese arcade-game maker
Universal Entertainment Corp is in talks to get a
local partner for its $2.0 billion gaming and entertainment
complex in the Philippines capital Manila set to be completed in
2014, its chairman said on Thursday.
The local partner would operate the shopping establishments
outside the main casino-hotel projects set to rise on a
45-hectare site along Manila Bay, said Kazuo Okada, also the
biggest shareholder of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Inc
, after groundbreaking ceremonies for the project.
"The Philippines is a very attractive country to invest
(in)," Okada told reporters, adding his group was "very
confident" of pursuing the project after President Benigno
Aquino was elected into office in 2010. Okada declined to give
details about the talks for the partner.
The Philippines project has caused friction between Okada
and Wynn Resorts, with the company objecting to Okada competing
with it.
Okada has sued Wynn Resorts' founder, Steve Wynn, whom he
accused of blocking access to records related to his investment
in the casino operator.
Universal, through its subsidiary Tiger Resorts, Leisure and
Entertainment Inc, is constructing two luxury casino hotels with
more than 1,000 rooms in all, a budget hotel, and high-end
shopping malls within the Manila Bay Resorts project.
The project is part of the Entertainment City integrated
resort development which state firm Philippine Amusement and
Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) estimates will attract investments
of at least $5 billion over the next five years.
Three other groups are pursuing developments in the
Entertainment City project, namely Bloomsbury Investments, the
joint venture between Genting Hong Kong and Alliance
Global Group via Travellers International Hotel Group,
and Philippine developer Belle Corp.
Both Bloomsbury and Belle Corp expect to open their gaming
projects by 2013.
FOREIGN INTEREST
Cristino Naguiat, PAGCOR chairman, told reporters other
foreign investors, as well as fund managers, were considering
entering the Philippines' gaming industry, with some of the
groups talking to existing investors in the sector.
"I'm hearing a lot of talks," said Naguiat. He declined to
give more details.
He said Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, owned by
Australian billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong businessman
Lawrence Lo, son of Macau gambling mogul Stanley Ho, had
initially expressed interest in the Philippine gaming business.
PAGCOR grew its total revenues by 16.5 percent to a record
36.7 billion pesos ($851.01 million) last year. It expects
revenues to grow by at least 16 percent this year.
Naguiat said the Philippines could attract 10 percent of the
$115 billion global gaming industry when the Entertainment City
is fully operational in five years, possibly outpacing Las
Vegas' current annual revenues of around $6 billion.