BRUSSELS Feb 20 French media group
Vivendi's Universal Music is seeking EU regulatory
approval to buy British record label EMI's recorded music unit
for $1.9 billion to boost its worldwide market share, the
European Commission said on its website on Monday.
The deal will likely face intense regulatory scrutiny
because of Universal's worldwide market share in recorded music.
The company told investors in November its global market
share came to 26.5 percent. A combined company would control
more than 50 percent of the market in some European countries.
The Commission, the EU's executive, said it would decide by
March 23 whether to clear the deal. Universal notified the EU
competition regulator last Friday.
Impala, the trade organization that represents Europe's
independent music companies, has called on regulators to block
the deal, saying it would reduce the number of competitors and
give the combined entity greater control of the online market.
Universal is expected to argue that a combined entity would
not raise prices because of competition from the growing digital
market and from rivals such as independent record labels and
Warner Music Group.
Impala successfully challenged the 2004 merger of Sony and
Bertelsmann's BMG which was approved by the Commission.
But Europe's second-highest court then blocked the deal,
criticising the Commission for not providing a clear explanation
for its decision. EU regulators eventually cleared the deal in
2007.
Citigroup Inc, which wants to sell EMI to Universal,
acquired EMI after its previous owner, Guy Hands' buyout firm
Terra Firma, defaulted on loans owed to the investment bank.
U.S. regulators are also reviewing the deal.