BRUSSELS, July 5 Universal Music will not seek
an oral hearing with EU regulators but will rely on bilateral
meetings and written submissions to allay competition concerns
about its planned buy of an EMI unit, a person familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
"The feeling is that an oral debate is not the best place
for complex and detailed discussions and analysis of the deal,"
the source said.
"It was felt that this would be best served through written
submissions and meeting with the competition authorities," the
source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the deal.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator
in the 27-member European Union, has been examining the $1.9
billion deal since February.
It has warned Universal, owned by Vivendi, that the
deal would significantly impeded competition.