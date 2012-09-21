BRUSSELS, Sept 21 EU antitrust regulators
cleared Universal Music Group to buy British record company
EMI's recorded music unit for $1.9 billion on Friday after the
Vivendi-owned company promised to sell some of EMI's
most valuable record labels.
The European Commission said in a statement that the asset
sales, ranging from EMI's Parlophone label to Chrysalis, Mute,
EMI Classics and also Universal labels such as Sanctuary and
Co-op Music Ltd, allayed its concerns about the combined group's
market power.
Reuters reported on Sept. 3 that the EU watchdog would clear
the takeover after Universal offered to sell global rights to
some of EMI's record labels and catalogues.
"The very significant commitments proposed by Universal will
ensure that competition in the music industry is preserved and
that European consumers continue to enjoy all its benefits," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
Citigroup Inc is selling EMI, having acquired the
music group when buyout firm Terra Firma defaulted on loans owed
to the investment bank.