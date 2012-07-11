LONDON, July 11 Universal Music, seeking to
appease regulators worried about its planned acquisition of
EMI's recorded music business, plans to sell assets and propose
a "manifesto" for restoring growth to the industry, the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
EU regulators have told Universal Music Group, owned by
Vivendi, that its plans to buy the EMI unit will
significantly impede competition, signalling a possible veto
unless it offers major concessions, three people familiar with
the matter told Reuters last week.
The European Commission, which has been examining the $1.9
billion deal since February, has given Universal until July 5 to
reply to concerns set out in a 194-page statement of objections
sent last month.
The FT said Universal will also offer commitments about its
future dealings with digital start-ups, independent labels and
larger rivals.
"I'm extremely open-minded about working with the
Commission in the context of behavioural remedies as
well as divestitures," the FT quoted Lucian Grainge as saying in
an interview.
The manifesto would include "a new way of working with all
these startup platforms...in a fair, open-minded way," the paper
quoted him as saying.
The newspaper cited one person familiar with the details as
saying that Universal had told the commission it will increase
investment in developing new artists across its own labels and
those of EMI.