France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Universal Engeisha Co Ltd :
* Says its U.S-based unit to acquire entire business of a U.S-based firm that engaged in retail of plant as well as sale and maintenance to office
* Says transaction price of $5.3 million (or about 572 million yen)
* Says transaction planned effective on May 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SUwZ71
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.