TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's Universal Entertainment
Corp said it has dropped demands for damages against
three former employees it accused of making millions of dollars
of unauthorized payments related to its Philippine casino
project.
Universal, controlled by billionaire pachinko gambling
machine tycoon Kazuo Okada, said late on Wednesday in a filing
with the Tokyo Stock Exchange that it had waived damage claims
made against the former employees in two related lawsuits. The
waiver was filed on Friday to the Tokyo District Court, the
company said.
Tamaki Katsube, a lawyer for one of the defendants, said the
move effectively ends the legal actions, which had sought
damages to cover $10 million in claimed losses.
The company said its bank had asked it to halt the legal
claims so that it could focus its resources on the development
of its casino project on Manila Bay. Last month, Universal
raised $600 million for the project in a debt sale being handled
by Deutsche Securities Inc.
Okada has been engaged in a three-year legal battle with the
former employees over $40 million in payments made in 2010 that
have been the subject of separate investigations by the U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nevada gaming regulator
on suspicion they may have been bribes related to the casino
project, people with direct knowledge of those investigations
have told Reuters. Okada and his companies have denied that the
payments were used for bribery. They have not been charged.
Universal's lawsuits had accused the three former staff of
transmitting a portion of the money without proper
authorization. In court filings, all three men said they were
acting on Okada's orders.
One of the former employees, Takafumi Nakano, filed a
countersuit in 2013 against Universal, Okada and the company's
lawyer, Yuki Arai, for defamation. That case is ongoing. Nakano
has alleged that most of the $40 million was paid as bribes to
gain key concessions for the $2 billion Philippine casino
resort.
Universal has denied those claims and said it carried out
its business in the Philippines lawfully. A company spokesman
declined to comment on the latest development.
Katsube, who represented Nakano, told Reuters that
Universal's decision to drop the damages claims means the case
will be officially closed at the next scheduled court date on
Sept. 28. The move showed the "irrationality" of the lawsuits
brought against the former employees, he said, adding that
Nakano would continue to seek damages with his defamation suit.
A lawyer for the other two former employees could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Universal sued Reuters in Tokyo for defamation for reporting
on the Philippine payments and related investigations, denying
that the investigations were underway at the time of
publication.
