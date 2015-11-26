TOKYO Nov 26 A Japanese court rejected a
defamation lawsuit by Universal Entertainment Corp
against Thomson Reuters Corp and three Reuters
journalists, ruling that the articles about the gaming company
were true.
Universal sued Reuters for 200 million yen ($1.6 million) in
December 2012, saying the news agency defamed it by publishing
articles that year relating to $40 million in payments Universal
made to a consultant in relation to a casino project in the
Philippines.
The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday found Universal's
claims baseless. The company "did not establish illegal activity
by defamation, as (the Reuters articles) either did not lower
plaintiff Universal's social reputation or even if they did,
were without illegality," presiding Judge Masaru Sakamoto wrote.
Universal, a Tokyo-based pachinko and casino company
controlled by billionaire gambling-machine tycoon Kazuo Okada,
has 14 days to appeal after receiving the decision. Company
officials did not return calls seeking comment.
A Reuters spokeswoman said: "We're pleased that the court
has vindicated Reuters' right to publish truthful news in the
public interest. Our story was fair and accurate and shed light
on an important issue about which the public had a right to
know."
The 40-page decision by a three-judge panel detailed the
steps Reuters reporters took in reporting that Universal had
made $40 million in payments to Rodolfo Soriano, a close
associate of the former head of the Philippine gaming authority;
that the Nevada gambling regulator was investigating the
company; and that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation had
investigated two former Universal employees.
The assertions in the Reuters articles "can be accepted as
true," the court said.
The court also deemed the articles were in the public
interest, given the scale of Universal's business and attention
in Japan to moves to legalise casinos in the country.
($1 = 122.2900 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by William Mallard and Dean
Yates)