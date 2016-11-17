TOKYO Nov 17 Japan's Universal Entertainment
Corp lost an appeal on Thursday in its defamation suit
against Reuters, as a court upheld a lower court's ruling that
the news agency did not imply that the pachinko-machine maker
and casino operator had committed bribery.
The Tokyo High Court upheld the ruling that there was no
merit to Universal's claims against the Japanese unit of Thomson
Reuters Corp and three Reuters journalists.
Universal had sued Reuters in December 2012, demanding 200
million yen ($1.8 million) and apologies, for stories relating
to $40 million in payments Universal made to a consultant in
relation to a casino project in the Philippines.
Last year the Tokyo District Court rejected Universal's
claims, saying the articles were accurate.
"We are pleased that the appellate court affirmed the
accuracy and fairness of Reuters' reporting," a company
spokeswoman said.
Universal did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on the high court decision or whether it would appeal to
Japan's Supreme Court.
Universal, controlled by billionaire Kazuo Okada, had
appealed the district court's decision, saying the Reuters
stories were structured to give the impression that Universal
had engaged in illegal payments, including bribery, to the
Philippine gambling authorities.
But the high court rejected the claims, saying Reuters did
not use any words that implied bribery, that the articles did
not mention illegal payments and that the repetition of key
facts in the stories were meant to explain details.
"The claims made in this case by the appellant are
groundless and the rejection by the district court was
justifiable," high court judge Yoshihiro Toyosawa wrote in a
16-page decision for a three-judge panel, affirming the trial
court's decision.
The Reuters articles were about Universal's payments to
Rodolfo Soriano, a close associate of the former head of the
Philippine gaming authority, and an investigation by the Nevada
gambling regulator of the payments.
($1 = 109.0300 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by William Mallard,
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Keith Weir)