TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Universal Entertainment
Corp has terminated a deal under which Century
Properties Group Inc was to invest in its casino complex on
Manila Bay and develop part of the $2-billion project, the
Philippine developer said.
Century Properties said in a statement it would contest a
notice of termination received on Wednesday from the "Okada
Group", a reference to Tokyo-listed Universal Entertainment and
other firms controlled by billionaire gaming magnate Kazuo
Okada.
Century officials said the Japanese group sought changes to
terms of the agreement that would have eliminated its exclusive
rights for the luxury commercial and residential portion of the
complex that it had signed on to develop.
"They were proposing something else, they wanted something
else," Kristina Garcia, director of investor relations at
Century Properties, told a briefing in Manila on Thursday.
Universal had announced investment deals with Century and
another Philippine company, First Paramount Holdings 888, Inc in
October. Those transactions were aimed in part at addressing
allegations that Universal has not been in compliance with a law
restricting foreign ownership of land to 40 percent.
Universal has said it conducted its business in the
Philippines lawfully. Spokeswoman Akiko Ogasawara said the
company was checking into the Century Properties statement and
did not immediately have a comment.
Century Properties had agreed to acquire a 36 percent stake
in Eagle I Landholdings Inc, a Universal affiliate that owns a
plot of land on which the Japanese company is building a gaming,
hotel and residential complex called Manila Bay Resorts.
As part of the pact, Century agreed to develop 5 hectares of
the site with commercial and residential properties.
Century said it had set aside $12 million for the stake in
Eagle 1 and put considerable time into preparing for the
transaction. In its statement, it said it was "reviewing its
legal options to preserve its rights."
First Paramount Holdings 888, which agreed to buy about 24
percent of Eagle 1, could not be reached for comment.
The issue of shares to the two companies had been designed
to place more than 60 percent of Eagle 1 in Philippine hands, a
move that would "create a more favourable situation in response
to the land ownership requirements," Universal said in October.
In May last year, Universal ended talks with another
Philippine developer Robinsons Land Corp over a planned
investment deal for the same project.
In 2012, an arm of the Philippine justice department
published a legal opinion indicating the ownership structure of
Eagle I breached the constitution because Aruze USA, a U.S. firm
controlled by Okada, effectively held 64 percent of Eagle I via
direct and indirect stakes, above a foreign ownership threshold
of 40 percent.
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR), the
industry regulator, has said Universal needs to address the land
issue before the casino would be allowed to open.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and its Philippine
counterpart, the National Bureau of Investigation, have been
running separate probes of Okada and his companies on suspicion
that bribes were paid to advance Universal's casino project on
Manila Bay.
Universal and Okada have denied those allegations and have
filed a defamation suit against Reuters in Tokyo over its
reporting on $40 million in payments made by the Japanese
company to a politically-connected consultant in 2010 around the
time it secured key concessions for its planned resort.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in TOKYO and Rosemarie Francisco in
MANILA; Editing by Ryan Woo)