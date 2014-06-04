By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, June 4 A former employee of Universal
Entertainment Corp filed a criminal complaint against
Kazuo Okada, the Japanese firm's billionaire founder, alleging
he ordered the payment of bribes to advance a still-unfinished
casino project in the Philippines.
Takafumi Nakano submitted his complaint to Tokyo District
Public Prosecutor's Office in late May, a copy reviewed by
Reuters showed. It was not clear if the prosecutors' office,
which declined to comment, would investigate his claims. Nakano
has made similar claims in an ongoing civil defamation case
against his former employer.
The criminal complaint marks the latest salvo in a
long-running legal battle between Okada and three former
employees over $40 million in payments made in 2010 that have
been the subject of separate investigations by the U.S. Federal
Bureau of Investigation, the Nevada gaming regulator and the
Philippine government.
If U.S. and Philippine authorities decide there is evidence
of wrongdoing, Okada and his companies could face prosecution
for violation of anti-bribery laws in those countries. The
Nevada regulator could impose sanctions impacting various
licenses in the state, including to manufacture and distribute
slot machines.
Okada and Universal Entertainment have filed lawsuits
against the three former staff, accusing them of transmitting a
portion of the money without proper authorization. In court
filings all three men have said they were acting on Okada's
orders.
In the complaint, Nakano said Okada ordered that the bulk of
the money be paid to Rodolfo Soriano, a consultant with close
ties to Efraim Genuino, then head of the Philippine gaming
regulator, with the aim of securing tax and foreign ownership
concessions for the $2 billion casino Universal is building on
Manila Bay.
Universal did not respond to a request for comment. Soriano
and Genuino, who have not been charged with any wrongdoing,
could not be reached for comment.
"The only conclusion is that $30 million was paid as bribes
to Genuino or to other public officials" who could influence the
relaxing of foreign ownership regulations and PEZA recognition,
Nakano wrote in his complaint, referring to a tax-light economic
zone in Manila.
The lifting of restrictions on foreign ownership of casinos
and the approval to operate in PEZA were granted in 2010 around
the time the payments were made to two companies controlled by
Soriano. Universal has denied any connection and says it has
conducted its business in the Philippines lawfully.
JAPAN PROBE URGED
The complaint urges that Japanese prosecutors investigate
and charge Okada under the country's law against bribing foreign
officials.
That law, which is the equivalent of the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act in the United States, has rarely been enforced in
Japan, prompting the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) to criticize the world's third-largest
economy for not doing enough to stamp out bribery.
Of the $40 million, Universal has said $10 million was
improperly circulated through overseas affiliates and back to
the company to act as repayment of a non-performing loan. It has
yet to determine how the remaining $30 million was used.
On Friday, Universal disclosed that it would replace its
sole independent director, Hiroyuki Sawada, who had overseen a
third-party investigation by outside experts into the $40
million in payments, as part of an annual reshuffling of its
board. Universal did not give a specific reason for Sawada's
departure. Sawada could not be reached for comment.
In initial findings made public last year the outside
experts concluded there was no evidence of bribery but said
Universal's governance practices had been flawed.
The expert panel investigated further and completed another
report in March but the company has declined to make it public.
In a statement last week, the panel said Universal had a
responsibility to its stakeholders to make public that
investigative report.
In his complaint, Nakano also recommended charges against
Okada and three of his lawyers for criminal defamation. The
lawyers named in the complaint include Yuki Arai, the co-head of
Book Field Capital, a Tokyo-based asset manager and legal
office, and Universal's main lawyer on the Philippine matter.
Arai and the other two lawyers, Junichi Okuhisa and Yasuharu
Otawa, did not respond to a request for comment.
Reuters reported last month that Arai had offered payment to
Nakano in July to retract his claims that Universal had paid
bribes and to stop providing information to investigative
agencies. Responding to that report, Universal said Reuters
distorted the facts of the settlement offer, which it claimed
was the idea of Tamaki Katsube, Nakano's lawyer. It said Katsube
had asked for millions of dollars for his client to settle their
legal dispute. Katsube said he never asked for such a payment
and noted that the settlement offer, which he rejected, came
from Arai.
Universal has sued Reuters in Tokyo for defamation in
relation to its reporting on the $40 million in payments. A
Reuters spokesman said the company stands by its reporting.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)