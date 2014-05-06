TOKYO May 7 A lawyer for Japan's Universal
Entertainment Corp offered to pay a former Universal
employee if he retracted a claim that the company had given
bribes to advance a Philippine casino project and stopped
cooperating with investigators, according to a copy of the
proposal seen by Reuters.
Universal's lawyer, Yuki Arai, presented the proposal to a
lawyer for the former employee in July 2013, a time when the
FBI, the Nevada gaming regulator and the Philippine government
had started probing $40 million in payments made by affiliates
of the Japanese gaming company in 2010 to a Philippine
consultant.
In the two-page proposal sent by fax, Arai wrote that the
former employee, Takafumi Nakano, would receive a "certain level
of compensation" if he abided by a series of terms. No monetary
figure was specified.
Tamaki Katsube, who is representing Nakano in a lawsuit
brought by Universal, told Reuters he rejected the proposal from
Arai on behalf of his client. He declined further comment.
Nakano declined to comment.
According to the document, the proposed conditions included
Nakano handing over any materials he had provided to the FBI and
the Nevada Gaming Control Board and not providing further
information to investigative agencies.
The attempt by Universal to buy the cooperation of a former
employee highlights an issue of concern raised by U.S.
prosecutors examining the Japanese company's conduct in the
Philippines.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice intervened in a
civil lawsuit in Nevada between Universal's billionaire founder
Kazuo Okada and his former business partner, Steve Wynn. Federal
prosecutors won court orders that suspended that lawsuit for 12
months out of concern that it could reveal and compromise
witnesses in its criminal investigation of potential bribery.
Last week, Clark County District Judge Elizabeth Gonzales
rejected a request by the prosecutors to extend the suspension
of that lawsuit for another six months. She said the government
had already been given enough time, although she allowed
provisions to protect the identities of witnesses cooperating
with the U.S. government.
Universal, which has filed a defamation lawsuit against
Reuters for its reporting on the Philippine payments, had no
immediate comment on the proposal made to Nakano. Arai did not
respond to a request for comment.
A.G. Burnett, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board,
said he had been unaware of the proposal made to Nakano until
contacted by Reuters. "Our investigators will obtain that
document and analyze it as part of their overall investigation
into this matter," Burnett said.
The U.S. Department of Justice had no immediate comment.
DEMANDS SILENCE
In the proposal, Arai wrote that he was making the July 2013
offer at the request of Nakano's lawyer who was interested in a
speedy resolution of their legal dispute. Arai said the proposal
was his own, although made in his capacity as Universal's
lawyer.
Universal sued Nakano and two other former employees in
November 2012, alleging they transmitted $10 million of the
payments without proper authorization. All three men, including
one who was sued for another $5 million payment related to the
Philippine project, are contesting those claims in court, saying
they were carrying out orders from Okada.
Last March, Nakano filed a countersuit against Universal,
Okada and Arai for defamation. In a court filing, Nakano alleged
that most of the $40 million was paid to gain key concessions
for the $2-billion casino resort Universal is developing on
Manila Bay.
In the settlement proposal, Arai said Nakano would need to
hand over all e-mail and other correspondence with the FBI, the
Nevada Gaming Control Board and associates of Wynn Resorts as
requested by the company.
Another condition was Nakano's silence. "Once negotiations
over this settlement have commenced, Mr. Nakano shall not
provide any information to any individual or organization,
including the media and investigative agencies," Arai said in
the offer, which was written in Japanese.
Nakano, 54, who left Universal in 2011, said in his lawsuit
against the company that he had been questioned about the
payments by agents from the FBI and the Tokyo public
prosecutor's office. Universal has denied Nakano's claims.
The $40 million was paid to two companies controlled by
Rodolfo Soriano, a consultant with close ties to the then head
of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, the local
casino regulator, records reviewed by Reuters show.
Of the total, Universal has said that $10 million was
improperly accounted for as payment for a bad loan. The company,
which makes pachinko gaming machines, has yet to determine how
the remaining $30 million was used.
Universal convened a panel of outside experts to look into
the payments. In June 2013, the panel completed a report which
determined there was no evidence of bribery, although it said
the company had governance problems and noted that a senior
executive still with the company had altered a key document
related to the bulk of the payments after the fact in 2012.
In the proposal, Arai said Nakano would be required to put
his name to a statement saying there had been no bribery or any
special treatment from the Philippine gaming regulator or others
in relation to the $40 million and its casino resort.
"While there is no need for Mr. Nakano to state falsehoods,
he will not be allowed to mention matters that the company does
not desire to be mentioned," said the proposal, which is stamped
with Arai's personal seal.
Nakano was also asked to cooperate in filing a lawsuit
against Soriano and to assist with ongoing lawsuits against the
two other former employees, which would effectively mean turning
on his co-defendants in the civil case.
FIDUCIARY DUTIES
Universal's business in the Philippines came under scrutiny
in early 2012 when Wynn Resorts Ltd commissioned an
investigation that found Universal had paid $110,00 for lodging,
entertainment and gifts for Philippine and Korean gaming
officials.
Following that investigation, Wynn filed a lawsuit against
Okada charging him with breach of fiduciary duties and other
infractions related to the entertainment and gifts. Wynn also
ousted Okada as a director and forcibly redeemed his 20-percent
stake in the company.
Okada is contesting those claims and the forcible redemption
of his shares. Universal has acknowledged it covered the
expenses of some gaming officials, but maintains that such
payments did not constitute violations of U.S. anti-bribery
laws.
Last month, Universal and Okada filed a criminal complaint
against Wynn in Japan, saying the U.S. casino operator had
defamed Okada and that the publication of Wynn's investigation
"harmed the public trust".
The investigation into Universal's conduct in the
Philippines and the legal fight between Wynn and Okada is
playing out a time when Japan is moving toward legalizing casino
gambling. Analysts believe Japan could develop into the world's
third-largest casino market after the U.S. and Macau, with
gaming revenue estimates as high as $40 billion a year.
Arai's history with Universal dates back more than a decade
when he helped the company win patent and tax disputes in Japan.
Arai, 37, is a co-chief executive of Book Field Capital, a
Tokyo-based fund management firm and legal office. He is
overseeing Universal's lawsuits against Reuters for its
reporting on the investigation into Manila casino project.
Reuters spokesman Pete Biggs said the company stands by its
reporting.
($1 = 102.2700 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco and Emily
Flitter in Washington, editing by Kevin Krolicki and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)