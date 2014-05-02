TOKYO May 2 U.S. prosecutors are seeking to put
a civil lawsuit between Wynn Resorts Ltd and Japanese
billionaire Kazuo Okada on hold for another six months to
continue a criminal investigation into Okada and his companies
regarding payments in the Philippines, according to a motion
filed to a Nevada court.
The motion marks the third time U.S. prosecutors have sought
a six-month "stay on discovery" in the civil suit in which Wynn
accused Okada of breach of fiduciary duty and other offences in
relation to payments made to foreign gaming regulators.
Okada, the founder of Japanese gaming machine maker
Universal Entertainment Corp, was a director of Wynn
Resorts when the suit was launched in 2012. Okada has denied the
allegations and is contesting the claims in court.
U.S. prosecutors first secured a stay on discovery in April
of last year. The subsequent extension, granted by Clark County
District Judge Elizabeth Gonzales in October, is due to expire
on May 5.
Stopping discovery - the process by which parties obtain
evidence and information from each other - prevents a suit from
proceeding.
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Friday, according
to the court's website.
The U.S. government said in the motion that its criminal
investigation had progressed in the past six months, but that it
was still ongoing and that allowing the suit to proceed could
lead to the disclosure of government witnesses.
The "disclosure of the names of government witnesses and the
information they have provided would irreparably impact the
government's ability to meaningfully investigate this matter,"
said the motion, submitted by U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden this
week.
Representatives of Universal could not be immediately
reached for comment. Wynn Resorts declined to comment.
In the motion, the U.S. government said that counsel for
Wynn was not against extending the existing stay but would
oppose a partial stay, which would allow some exchanging of
documents and evidence.
Counsel for Okada advised that they opposed extending the
existing stay but "do not oppose in concept a partial stay of
discovery", the motion said.
For more than two years, Okada has been locked in a legal
battle with Wynn Chief Executive Steve Wynn, during which the
former business partners have exchanged allegations of illegal
conduct.
Wynn forcibly redeemed Okada's 20 percent stake in the U.S.
casino operator in 2012 at a discount, alleging Okada had made
improper payments to Philippine government officials to advance
his planned $2 billion casino project there.
Okada has denied any wrongdoing and filed a counterclaim to
nullify the share redemption.
The U.S. criminal investigation is focused on $40 million in
payments made by Universal affiliates to a politically connected
consultant in the Philippines in 2010.
The payments, which were made around the same time Universal
lobbied for concessions for its casino on Manila Bay, are also
being investigated by the Philippine government and the Nevada
gaming regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.
Universal has filed a defamation suit against Reuters in
Tokyo for its reporting on the $40 million payments. A Reuters
spokesman said the news agency stands by its reporting.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)