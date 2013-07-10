By Ronald Grover
| LOS ANGELES, July 10
LOS ANGELES, July 10 NBCUniversal, cable giant
Comcast's Hollywood unit, has signed Thomas Tull,
luring the producer behind big budget blockbusters such as "The
Dark Knight" and "Man of Steel" away from Warner Brothers and
beating out other studios including Sony and 20th
Century Fox.
The agreement with NBCUniversal is scheduled to be announced
on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the
transaction. Financial details are not immediately available.
Tull, a former investment banker, started Legendary
Entertainment in 2000 with $500 million from private equity
investors and in 2005 signed a seven-year deal with Warner
Brothers to jointly produce up to 40 films.
Legendary, which also produced "The Hangover" series of
films, generally provides half the financing for movies whose
budgets can run to $200 million or more. Warner Brothers
co-financed the films and also collected a fee to distribute
them.
Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner, made a last
minute bid to keep the producer, according to a person with
knowledge of the overture.
Tull's company produced two of the industry's ten
top-selling films for Warner Brothers, "The Dark Knight" and
"The Dark Knight Rises," according to the site Box Office Mojo.
Its latest movie, the science fiction film "Pacific Rim," is
scheduled to be released by Warner on July 12. Legendary
provided 75 percent of the film's $180 million budget.
Representatives for Legendary and NBCUniversal declined
comment.
Legendary started a comic book unit in 2010 and in June said
it hired Bruce Rosenblum, formerly the head of Warner Brothers
TV, to head its television and digital media operations.
Earlier this year, Legendary also announced an agreement
with China Film Co., the largest and most influential film
company in China, to co-produce movies.
Legendary's agreement with NBCUniversal was first reported
by the trade publication Variety.