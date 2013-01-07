TOKYO Jan 7 Japan's Universal Entertainment
Corp said on Monday it would set up a panel of
independent experts to investigate media reports about millions
of dollars in payments made in relation to its casino project on
Manila Bay.
Universal, majority owned by founder Kazuo Okada and his son
through a family trust, said in a statement the panel of lawyers
and other experts would investigate issues raised in articles by
Reuters, the Asahi newspaper and others about the payments.
Universal said that while it has operated in a lawful and
rational manner in pursuing the project, it believes an
objective examination by a third-party panel would help put
investors and other stakeholders at ease.
In early December Universal announced that it had filed a
libel suit against Reuters in Tokyo for its reporting on $40
million in payments by Universal to Rodolfo Soriano, a former
consultant to the Philippine gaming authority, in 2010.
Earlier on Monday in a separate statement, Universal said it
was considering legal action against the Asahi newspaper, which
reported about issues with the Philippine casino project and the
payments in late December. No one at the Asahi could be
immediately reached for comment.
Universal has sued three former employees claiming they made
$15 million of the payments without authorization. Two of those
employees have filed rebuttals to the Tokyo District Court, both
saying they were following orders in directing the payments.
The payments are now the subject of investigations in the
Philippines and the United States, where the company is licensed
by the gaming regulator in Nevada.