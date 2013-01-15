* Pagcor confirms Reuters report FBI agents widened
Universal probe to Manila
* Universal says has done nothing improper, ready to
cooperate with Philippines
* Probes delay construction at Universal's Manila casino -
Pagcor
MANILA, Jan 15 The FBI sent agents to Manila as
part of a probe into millions of dollars of payments made by
Universal Entertainment Corp to a government consultant in
relation to the firm's casino project on Manila Bay, the
Philippine gaming regulator said.
Reuters, citing sources with knowledge of the matter,
reported on Jan. 12 that agents from the Las Vegas office of the
Federal Bureau of Investigation were in Manila to probe the
payments by Universal, controlled by Japanese
billionaire Kazuo Okada. The payments are also being
investigated by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which regulates
Universal's operations in the United States.
FBI's Philippine counterpart, the National Bureau of
Investigation (NBI), has been separately investigating the
payments as a potential bribery case.
The FBI agents met last week with the chief legal counsel of
the state gaming regulator and operator Philippine Amusement &
Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), said Cristino Naguiat, chairman and
CEO of Pagcor, confirming the Reuters report.
"They just asked about the process," Naguiat told reporters
in Manila on Tuesday, referring to the Philippine probe. "They
are interested in Okada."
Calls to the Las Vegas FBI office seeking comment went
unanswered outside business hours. Officials at the office
declined on Saturday to comment on the Reuters story.
Reuters was the first to report in mid-November on the money
transfers totalling $40 million to Rodolfo Soriano, an aide of
Naguiat's predecessor Efraim Genuino. The payments were made in
2010 when Universal was lobbying for concessions from the
government for its casino project.
Reuters has not been able to reach Soriano at his listed
residences. Genuino's lawyers did not answer calls to their
mobile phones seeking comment.
Universal, majority owned by founder Okada and his son
through a family trust, has said that it carried out its
business in the Philippines lawfully. It has also announced the
filing of a defamation suit against Reuters in Tokyo for its
reporting on the matter.
Universal has also sued in Tokyo three former employees,
claiming they sent $15 million of the total $40 million in
transfers without authorisation. Universal has set up a panel of
experts without ties to the company to independently investigate
the matter.
Universal has done nothing improper and is ready to
cooperate with investigators in the Philippines, said company
spokesman Nobuyuki Horiuchi on Tuesday.
"We don't see this as an investigation of our conduct but
rather as an investigation of whether the Reuters reports have
been correct," he said.
The NBI probe on Universal's payments has been extended for
a month, Naguiat told reporters. The agency was previously given
until Dec. 22 to come up with a final report on the payments.
Officials at the NBI could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Pagcor has threatened to strip Universal of its licence for
the $2 billion casino resort being developed by the company if
evidence of bribery was found.
PROJECT DELAYS
The investigations have delayed construction at the casino
resort by "a couple of months," Naguiat said.
Universal said last year that it planned to open the resort,
which includes two luxury casino hotels and high-end shopping
malls, in 2014.
"They cannot open a casino (if) there's a problem. They can
always do the hotel, restaurants and retail. We are not in a
position to prevent those things... We can only stop the
casino," Naguiat said.
Universal's ongoing talks with Philippine property firm
Robinsons Land Corp on a sale of a minority stake in
the Osaka-listed company's Philippine unit are also delaying the
project, he said.
Okada was in Manila last week and had met with the president
of Robinsons Land, Frederick Go, Naguiat said, without
specifying where he got the information from.
Go did not respond to Reuters' request for confirmation on
the meeting. Go told Reuters last week that discussions and due
diligence on the deal with Universal were ongoing.
Robinsons Land said in a company disclosure last month it
had signed a memorandum of understanding with Universal to
acquire a minority stake in a local unit of Universal which
holds a provisional license to own, develop and manage the
casino resort.
Further delays, and a possible revocation of Universal's
gaming licence, could derail the Philippines' gaming revenue
projections of $5 billion by 2015, estimated to rise further to
$10 billion by 2017, Naguiat said.
Gaming revenues in the Philippines are projected to climb to
around $2.5 billion this year from $2 billion in 2012, helped by
the opening in March of Solaire, the country's newest casino
owned by Bloomberry Resorts Corp.