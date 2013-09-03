MANILA, Sept 3 The Philippine government plans
to send agents to Tokyo to pursue a bribery investigation into
$40 million in payments made by Japan's Universal Entertainment
Corp in 2010 related to its Manila casino project,
sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Agents from the Department of Justice and the National
Bureau of Investigation want to interview three former employees
of the Japanese gaming machine maker and are coordinating with
the Japanese authorities, the sources added.
"We were told to prepare a team that will go to Tokyo to
interview face-to-face people who have direct information about
these payments and find out if the monies were indeed bribes in
exchange for some government action," one of the sources told
Reuters.
The sources declined to be identified due to the
confidentiality of the matter and there was no immediate comment
from the Philippines authorities.
Universal spokesman Nobuyuki Horiuchi also declined to
comment on the Philippine investigation. The company has said
previously that it conducted its business in the Philippines
lawfully.
In July, the Philippines justice department said there was
not enough evidence to justify filing bribery charges but
maintained its investigation into the case.
Justice Secretary Leila de Lima was quoted on Monday as
saying there was now enough evidence to pursue an investigation
of Universal, which is controlled by billionaire Kazuo Okada,
for bribing Philippine gaming officials.
"My instructions are to continue the case build-up because
there is documentary evidence indicating that there was indeed
bribery," De Lima was quoted in the Manila Standard-Today
newspaper as saying.
Reuters has reported that the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation was probing $40 million in payments from Universal
to a close associate of the former head of the Philippine gaming
authority in 2010 around the time the company was granted
concessions for its Manila Bay casino.
Universal said in December it filed a defamation suit
against Reuters in Tokyo for its reporting on the payments.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato and Rosemarie Francisco in MANILA
and Nathan Layne in TOKYO; Editing by Miral Fahmy)