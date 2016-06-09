MANILA, June 9 Universal Robina Corp, a
unit of Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc,
said on Thursday it recalled "several" thousand boxes of its C2
tea drink and Rong Do energy drink in Vietnam due to "excessive
lead content".
An audit by Vietnamese health authorities indicated "one
batch of C2 and one batch of Rong Do as having exceeded Vietnam
product safety standards," a company statement said.
"We were able to retrieve a few thousand cases," Lance
Gokongwei, Universal Robina CEO, told reporters after a JG
Summit stockholders' meeting.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)