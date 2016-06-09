MANILA, June 9 Universal Robina Corp, a unit of Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc, said on Thursday it recalled "several" thousand boxes of its C2 tea drink and Rong Do energy drink in Vietnam due to "excessive lead content".

An audit by Vietnamese health authorities indicated "one batch of C2 and one batch of Rong Do as having exceeded Vietnam product safety standards," a company statement said.

"We were able to retrieve a few thousand cases," Lance Gokongwei, Universal Robina CEO, told reporters after a JG Summit stockholders' meeting. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)