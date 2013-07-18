PARIS, July 18 Japanese telecoms group SoftBank
Corp offered to pay $8.5 billion to acquire Universal
Music but its owner, French media and entertainment conglomerate
Vivendi, rejected the bid, the Financial Times reported
on Thursday, citing people familiar with the proposal.
The paper said the bid for the world's largest music group
was made about three months ago. Vivendi spurned the offer
because it sees music as central to its strategy, it said.
Vivendi is more than a year into a strategy review that has
included attempted asset sales, including the ongoing sale of
Maroc Telecom and the failed auction of Brazilian telecom unit
GVT.
SoftBank officials could not immediately be reached for
comment. Vivendi declined to comment.