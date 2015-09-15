UPDATE 1-Austrian court rules Facebook must delete 'hate postings'
* Says Facebook should be able to automate process (Updates to say Facebook declined to comment)
Sept 15 The owners of Universal Studios Japan, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are in talks to sell a stake in the theme park to Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The theme park's holding company, USJ Co, originally planned a Tokyo listing in September, but delayed because of the sale talks, one of the people said. (on.wsj.com/1KQnG3Z)
A deal would value the company at $6 billion, the report said.
Comcast and Universal Studios Japan were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says Facebook should be able to automate process (Updates to say Facebook declined to comment)
May 8 Marriott International Inc, the world's largest hotel chain, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by higher room rates and occupancy.