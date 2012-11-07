Nov 7 LED supplier Universal Display Corp
posted a surprise quarterly loss and cut its full-year
revenue forecast, sending its shares down 30 percent in extended
trading.
The company now expects full-year revenue of $80 million to
$82 million, below its earlier forecast of $90 million to $110
million.
Analysts were expecting $99.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Universal Display reported a third-quarter loss of $5.5
million, or 12 cents per share, compared with a profit of $6
million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 43 percent to $12.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 5 cents per
share, excluding items, on revenue of $18.9 million.
The company said it didn't get any revenue from a unit of
Samsung Electronics in the third quarter, which
would have added $7.5 million to total revenue. The Samsung unit
is obligated to pay $15 million in the second and the fourth
quarters, Universal Display said on a conference call on
Wednesday.
The company said in August last year it will license certain
technologies and sell materials to a Samsung unit, which will
help the Korean company to develop next generation flat-panel
displays.
Shares of Ewing, New Jersey-based Universal Display fell
$8.39 to $19.79 after the bell. They closed at $28.18 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
Universal Display has more than 1,000 patents for
technologies and materials, which are vital for manufacturing
organic light emitting device (OLED) panels used in smartphones
and tablets.