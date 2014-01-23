UPDATE 1-MTG sees higher profits this year after Q1 just lags forecasts
April 21 Swedish media group MTG said on Friday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit just below market forecasts.
Jan 23 Chinese Universe Publishing and Media Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit up 20-30 percent y/y versus net profit of 506.6 million yuan ($83.7 million) previous year
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cek36v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 21 Swedish media group MTG said on Friday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit just below market forecasts.
* FY revenue EUR 7.1 million ($7.6 million) versus EUR 5.6 million year ago