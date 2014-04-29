UPDATE 2-Microsoft's sales fall short of estimates, shares dip
April 27 Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed Wall Street estimates as it suffered a sharp dip in sales of its Surface tablets and laptops.
April 29 Chinese Universe Publishing and Media Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 26.4 percent y/y at 261.4 million yuan ($41.80 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dap88v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares fall 3.5 pct after the bell (Adds details, analyst comment)